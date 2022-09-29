White did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout over 3.2 innings against the Yankees.

The Yankees got to White early with a three-run outburst in the first inning, and the 27-year-old never really settled in. He needed 69 pitches to get through 3.2 innings before he was pulled from the game. Over his last six starts dating back to Aug. 26, he has surrendered 27 earned runs over 25.2 innings with a 17:11 K:BB. He owns a 5.21 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 95 innings split between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays on the season.