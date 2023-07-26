White (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers, giving up an unearned run in the 10th inning in one-third of an inning.

Erik Swanson's implosion in the ninth sent the game to extra innings, and White couldn't keep Chris Taylor from crossing the plate as the phantom runner in the bottom of the 10th as he served up a walk-off double to James Outman that nearly left the yard in center field. White has a rough 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings since coming off the IL in mid-June, and the only thing keeping him in the big-league bullpen right now might be the fact that he's out of minor-league options.