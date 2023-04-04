White (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen Monday at the Blue Jays player development complex in Florida, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

White's next step according to Zwelling will be to throw another bullpen, and then he could face hitters live if that goes well. The right-hander is dealing with elbow inflammation and he's unlikely to return to the Toronto pitching staff before the end of April.

