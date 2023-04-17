White (elbow) threw two innings of live batting practice Saturday at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida, MLB.com reports.
As long as he bounces back with no issues, White will inch closer to beginning a rehab assignment. The right-hander had been slated for a bulk relief role with Toronto when he injured his elbow in late March. White is out of options, so he'll be part of the major-league club in some capacity once deemed ready.
