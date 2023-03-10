White (shoulder) threw a successful round of live batting practice Friday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Longley writes that White looked "strong" during the live BP workout, which took place at the Blue Jays' player development complex. With his offseason shoulder impingement now in the rearview, the 28-year-old should soon get into Grapefruit League games as he looks to state a case for the final spot in Toronto's season-opening starting rotation. Yusei Kikuchi is the clear leader in that competition as things stand right now.

