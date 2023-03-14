White (shoulder) threw a successful side session Monday in Blue Jays camp, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday that White is "right where he should be" and there are "no red flags" with his health. The 28-year-old has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game this spring due to an offseason shoulder impingement, but it appears that he will be able to go a couple innings at a time for Toronto by Opening Day.
