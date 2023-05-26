White (shoulder) will begin a new rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
White was pulled off a previous rehab stint last week due to shoulder fatigue, but it proved to be a minor blip in his recovery from the right elbow injury that has kept him out all year. He'll be stretched out as a starter on the farm, beginning with something close to a 50-pitch outing Saturday for Buffalo.
