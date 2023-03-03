White (shoulder) will throw a 40-pitch bullpen session this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
If that goes well, he'll progress to live batting practice and eventually games. White has been slowed so far in camp due to a right shoulder impingement which has his status for Opening Day up in the air, but he appears to be moving in the right direction.
