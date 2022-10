White won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Orioles since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 27-year-old has given up exactly three runs in each of his past three starts (covering 13.2 innings), and his final start of the regular season will be pushed back. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, and White should start one of those contests.