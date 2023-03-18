White (shoulder) will throw either a bullpen session or get into a spring game in the middle of next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He threw a live bullpen Thursday and the club is still determining the next step for White. Regardless, it won't be until after Tuesday's off-day that he throws again.
