White allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

White walked a pair and allowed a single in the opening frame, which accounted for his only earned run. He largely rebounded from there but was pulled in the fifth inning with runners on first and second base. White continues to struggle to work deep into games on a consistent basis, as he's exceeded five innings in only two of 12 starts for the season. More positive, White has managed to suppress runs effectively, maintaining a 3.72 ERA with a 52:23 K:BB across 65.1 frames on the campaign.