White is still limited to long toss and has yet to throw off a mound as he completes his recovery from a right shoulder impingement, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

The right-hander said earlier in the week that he felt healthy, but the Blue Jays are still bringing White along slowly to begin spring training. "I think it's kind of day to day right now," Jays manager John Schneider said Saturday. "We're seeing how he responds with each distance that he gets back out to. Today was another step in the right direction. We'll probably have more updates in the next few days but, for him, it's a little bit fluid right now to make sure we're checking every box." Assuming White's return to the mound isn't delayed too much, he'll compete with Yusei Kikuchi for the fifth starter spot in Toronto's rotation.