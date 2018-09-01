Blue Jays' Murphy Smith: DFA'd by Blue Jays
Smith was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Smith's first stint in the majors was a brief one, as he allowed three runs over 3.1 innings during two appearances since having his contract selected by the Blue Jays on Monday. The 31-year-old has spent 10 seasons in the minors between Oakland and Toronto, and had a 3.59 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with Triple-A Buffalo this season.
