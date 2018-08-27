Blue Jays' Murphy Smith: Has contract selected
Smith had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
The 31-year-old Smith will get his first taste of the majors after spending 10 seasons on the farm with Oakland and Toronto. The right-hander doesn't miss a lot of bats (career 6.4 K/9), but he compiled a respectable 3.59 ERA across 62.2 innings with the Bisons before being promoted.
