Blue Jays' Murphy Smith: Has contract selected

Smith had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

The 31-year-old Smith will get his first taste of the majors after spending 10 seasons on the farm with Oakland and Toronto. The right-hander doesn't miss a lot of bats (career 6.4 K/9), but he compiled a respectable 3.59 ERA across 62.2 innings with the Bisons before being promoted.

