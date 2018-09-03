Blue Jays' Murphy Smith: Outrighted to Triple-A

Smith cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Unsurprisingly, no team wanted to claim a 31-year-old with just 3.1 career big-league innings under his belt. Now that he's off the 40-man roster, it's difficult to see where his next opportunity will come from.

Our Latest Stories