Straw went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.

The ball was flying at Camden Yards, and Straw's two-run shot off Dean Kremer in the second inning flew comfortably over the left-field fence even though the light-hitting outfielder didn't think he'd gotten all of it as he left the batter's box. It was Straw's first multi-hit performance since June 26, and through 56 plate appearances in July he's slashing .229/.315/.375 with four doubles, one homer, two steals, six RBI and 11 runs. With Daulton Varsho (hamstring) poised to come off the IL this weekend, Straw's playing time will take a major hit, but he seems to have earned a key spot on the bench for the Blue Jays.