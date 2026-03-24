Straw will be on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Rosie DiManno of The Toronto Star reports.

It's not a big surprise, but Toronto does have something of a logjam in the outfield with Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Addison Barger, Jesus Sanchez, Nathan Lukes and Straw all confirmed for the 26-man roster, and Davis Schneider still fighting for the final bench spot. Straw does offer a platoon option in center field for Varsho, but his main usage in 2026 will likely come as a pinch runner and late-inning defensive replacement. In 299 regular-season plate appearances last year, Straw slashed .262/.313/.367 with four homers, tying his career high, and 12 steals in 13 attempts.