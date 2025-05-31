Straw went 2-for-3 with a steal, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Athletics.

Straw put the Blue Jays on the board in the second inning on an RBI single and came around to score in the same frame. He added an RBI double in the third and proceeded to come home twice more, and his three runs scored matched a career high. Straw has slashed .277/.306/.319 with two steals and seven RBI in 51 plate appearances since the beginning of May.