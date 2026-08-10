Blue Jays' Myles Straw: Fading back into reserve role

Straw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

With George Springer (shoulder) returning to action Monday and with trade-deadline pickup Brett Bateman having settled in as the main replacement in center field for the departed Daulton Varsho, Straw looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder for Toronto. Straw had started in eight of the Blue Jays' first nine games of August, going 7-for-32 (.219 average) with four doubles, one triple, one walk, one stolen base, four runs and one RBI.