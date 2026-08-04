Blue Jays' Myles Straw: Gets start in center against righty

Straw went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Astros.

With Daulton Varsho having swapped clubhouses at the trade deadline -- he got the start in center field for Houston on Monday -- it was Straw who handled center for Toronto in the first game after the deal, even with right-hander Cristian Javier on the mound for the home side. Nathan Lukes, who has also seen action in center this season and bats from the left side, got the start in right field instead. While the Jays will likely continue to mix and match their outfield, Straw's got the best defensive profile of all their current center-field options, although his offensive contributions are lacking. Through 100 games in 2026, the 31-year-old has managed a .223/.279/.324 slash line with three homers, seven steals in eight attempts, 17 RBI and 29 runs.