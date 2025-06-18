Straw (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Straw and Jonatan Clase (knee) had been operating in a platoon in center field of late while Daulton Varsho (hamstring) is on the shelf, but neither will start Wednesday after both exited in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 5-4 win with injuries. Straw was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after colliding with the outfield wall while making a defensive play Tuesday, but manager John Schneider expressed optimism Wednesday that the 30-year-old will avoid a trip to the injured list and will be good to go after a day off or two, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. George Springer will step in as the Blue Jays' center fielder Wednesday while both Straw and Clase are on the bench.