Straw went 3-for-3 with a double in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Brewers.

Getting a start in center field with Daulton Varsho (hand) sidelined, Straw not only had a perfect day at the plate, he make an impact on defense as well, robbing a home run from Jackson Chourio in the first inning in a game that was tied 1-1 until the ninth inning. Straw has been used mainly as a late-inning defensive replacement of late, but he's come through when called upon, batting .333 (14-for-42) in August with two doubles, two homers, three steals, seven RBI and 10 runs in 23 games.