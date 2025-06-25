Straw is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Nathan Lukes will step in as the Blue Jays' center fielder in place of Straw, who had started each of the last three games. While Straw possesses excellent speed and is a reliable defender in center field, he's posted a weak .633 OPS over 144 plate appearances on the season. Expect the Blue Jays to use a rotation of Straw, Lukes and Jonatan Clase in center until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returns from the injured list.