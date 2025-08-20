Straw went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two steals and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Straw swiped multiple bags in a game for the first time since August 15, 2023 and is now up to 11 for the season. He now has six hits in his last three games with three of those knocks going for extra bases. Straw's .263 average and .675 OPS are both his best marks since he played a career-high 158 games in 2021, but there's not a clear path to playing time with Daulton Varsho and now George Springer back in the fold in the outfield.