The Blue Jays reinstated Pearson (lat) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Since Buffalo's season has already ended, Pearson won't report to the Triple-A affiliate and will instead stick around at the Blue Jays' spring facility in Florida, where he'll likely continue to stay sharp in case Toronto requires an extra bullpen arm during its upcoming postseason run, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. Pearson never made any appearances at the big-league level in 2022 after opening the campaign on the shelf while recovering from mononucleosis before he suffered a lat strain in June during his rehab assignment.