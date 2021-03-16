Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that Pearson suffered a "mild re-aggravation of his right groin" injury while throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Toronto is labeling Pearson as day-to-day, but the setback with the groin injury effectively eliminates any hope he had of making the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster. With Pearson out of the running for a rotation spot, Atkins said that Ross Stripling "has a leg up" over Thomas Hatch and Anthony Kay for the fifth starter's role, according to Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star.