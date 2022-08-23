Pearson (lat) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Pearson was sidelined for the start of the season after coming down with mononucleosis, and he suffered a lat strain in late June after starting a rehab assignment in the minors. The 26-year-old resumed mound work earlier in August, and the next step in his rehab will be facing live hitters.
