Pearson (lat) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pearson was sidelined for the start of the season after coming down with mononucleosis, and he suffered a lat strain in late June after starting a rehab assignment in the minors. The 26-year-old resumed mound work earlier in August, and the next step in his rehab will be facing live hitters.

