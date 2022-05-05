Pearson (illness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Dunedin on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson threw 26 pitches Tuesday, and he's scheduled for another throwing session at the Blue Jays' extended spring training site to close out the week. The right-hander was diagnosed with mononucleosis in early April but has made good progress since then. However, he'll still need to build up his pitch count before presumably beginning a rehab assignment at some point.
