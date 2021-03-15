Pearson (groin) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Pearson's groin strain is expected to prevent him from being ready to start by Opening Day, but the fact that he continues to throw is certainly a good sign. It's not yet clear if Pearson will be ready to open the year in the bullpen or if he'll continue to go through a throwing progression while off the active roster.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throws successful bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Won't be ready by Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Increases throwing distance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Plays catch from 90 feet•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Suffers minor groin strain•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Looking to refine command•