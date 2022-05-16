Pearson (illness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday at the Blue Jays' spring training complex, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Toronto has been building up Pearson slowly since he overcame a bout with mononucleosis in mid-April, as he has yet to advance to facing hitters despite having dealt with no setbacks in his throwing program over the past month. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca suggests that if Pearson's bullpen session goes well, he'll finally be cleared to throw live batting practice later this week. After that, Pearson could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
