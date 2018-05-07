Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Back, healthy with full-season affiliate
Pearson (oblique) was added to High-A Dunedin's roster and will start Monday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old junior college product has been out since early April with an oblique issue, but it seems like a bit of extra time at extended spring training was enough to get him back to 100 percent. Pearson will now join Dunedin's rotation after producing a stellar 0.95 ERA and 24:5 K:BB in 19 innings for Low-A Vancouver last season.
