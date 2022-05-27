Pearson (illness) threw 30 pitches in a rehab appearance with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearson completed 1.2 innings and allowed one earned run on one hit and a walk while striking out one. He sat at 95 mph with his fastball and hit 97, which is down from the last two seasons. That's not a major reason for concern yet, as Pearson is ramping up after being sidelined for the entire season by mononucleosis. It's unclear how many more rehab appearances he may need, as he is projected to fill a long-relief role once activated.

