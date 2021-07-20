Pearson (groin) has begun to build back up after being diagnosed with a sports hernia but will do so as a reliever, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Pearson received plenty of hype heading into last season but has thus far failed to establish himself thanks to a long list of injuries. He appears to be finally turning a corner with his last issue, however, with the Blue Jays expressing relief that he wasn't diagnosed with anything worse. He's on track to throw live batting practice next week. Pearson won't have time to build up to a starter's workload by the end of the year but certainly has the stuff to help the team in a relief role. That role will significantly limit his fantasy ceiling in redraft leagues, however, so those who have been holding onto him in hopes he could start down the stretch may want to think about letting him go.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Heading for another medical opinion•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Getting multiple opinions on injury•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Heads to injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Cleared for next Triple-A start•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Working through shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Optioned to Triple-A•