Pearson (groin) has begun to build back up after being diagnosed with a sports hernia but will do so as a reliever, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Pearson received plenty of hype heading into last season but has thus far failed to establish himself thanks to a long list of injuries. He appears to be finally turning a corner with his last issue, however, with the Blue Jays expressing relief that he wasn't diagnosed with anything worse. He's on track to throw live batting practice next week. Pearson won't have time to build up to a starter's workload by the end of the year but certainly has the stuff to help the team in a relief role. That role will significantly limit his fantasy ceiling in redraft leagues, however, so those who have been holding onto him in hopes he could start down the stretch may want to think about letting him go.