Interim manager John Schneider said Thursday that Pearson (lat) is building up to cover multiple innings before being activated from the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pearson has been on the injured list for the entire 2022 campaign, initially due to a bout with mononucleosis and currently due to a lat strain. He started a rehab assignment in early September and pitched 1.1 frames in his last outing Wednesday with Triple-A Buffalo, and he'll continue building up his workload. It's unclear if Pearson will be ready to join the active roster before the end of the regular season.