Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Bullpen on tap
Pearson (broken ulna) says he will throw his first bullpen session Monday.
He has been sidelined with the a broken ulna for 16 weeks, despite an initial 4-to-6 week estimated absence. Pearson suffered the injury in his first start of the season, so he has been unable to build on the hype that surrounded him this past offseason. He is still one of the Blue Jays' best prospects, but is running out of time to return to game action this season.
