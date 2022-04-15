Pearson (illness) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson was seemingly always unlikely to break camp in the big leagues, but a bout of mononucleosis late in spring training ruled him out entirely. He still has plenty of work to do to build up to a starter's workload, which remains the Blue Jays' plan for now even though there's a chance he could help the major-league squad sooner in a bullpen role.
