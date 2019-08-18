The Blue Jays promoted Pearson from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.

The 22-year-old flamethrower will make the move to the International League after posting a 2.59 ERA and 69:21 K:BB across 62.2 innings with New Hampshire following his promotion from High-A Dunedin in May. If he impresses in his initial late-season action at Triple-A, Pearson could get a token chance to compete for a rotation spot with the big club next spring, though it's more likely than not that he'll be headed back to Buffalo to begin the 2020 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories