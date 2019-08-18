Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Bumped up to Triple-A
The Blue Jays promoted Pearson from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.
The 22-year-old flamethrower will make the move to the International League after posting a 2.59 ERA and 69:21 K:BB across 62.2 innings with New Hampshire following his promotion from High-A Dunedin in May. If he impresses in his initial late-season action at Triple-A, Pearson could get a token chance to compete for a rotation spot with the big club next spring, though it's more likely than not that he'll be headed back to Buffalo to begin the 2020 campaign.
