Pearson (shoulder) is listed as Triple-A Buffalo's scheduled starting pitcher for Friday's game against Worcester.
Pearson was scratched ahead of his most recent outing over the weekend due to right shoulder inflammation, but Buffalo didn't deem the injury serious enough to place him on the 7-day injured list. Assuming he experiences no setbacks while throwing in the next day or two, Pearson won't miss any further turns through the rotation. The Blue Jays will likely want to see Pearson find some sustained success at Triple-A before a promotion to the big-league rotation is revisited.
