Pearson (elbow) threw a successful live batting practice session Wednesday but will remain at the alternate training site for now, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The next step in the 24-year-old rehab work remains unclear, so he'll stay at the alternate site. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Pearson won't return to the rotation down the stretch, but the team is trying to build him up as much as possible as he returns from the right flexor strain.