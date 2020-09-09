Pearson (elbow) continues progressing and could have a shot to return as a reliever down the stretch, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Pearson made just four starts before suffering a flexor strain in mid-August. He doesn't have time to build up to a starter's workload before the end of the year, but the Blue Jays are keeping the door open for him as a reliever. It's not guaranteed he'll have time to do so, as the Blue Jays won't want to push things with their prized prospect, but he continues to throw and remains in contention to return at some point.