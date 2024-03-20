Pearson's chances of breaking camp on the big-league roster would improve significantly if Jordan Romero (elbow) or Erik Swanson (forearm) need to begin the season on the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The one-time top prospect appeared to be on the outside looking in for a spot in the bullpen this spring, but the Blue Jays could have one or two unexpected vacancies to fill. Pearson still wouldn't be expected to handle a high-leverage role, but a hot start to the campaign could change his usage. The 27-year-old right-hander has posted a 9:3 K:BB through seven spring innings and has been working a splitter into his repertoire in camp as a complement to his premium fastball, but ultimately Pearson's control and command will determine if he can establish himself as a reliable big-league arm.