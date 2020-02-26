Pearson struck out the side in his only inning of work Tuesday in a split-squad game against the Yankees, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

He needed only 12 pitches to send Tyler Wade, Miguel Andujar and Mike Tauchman packing. "Man, his life on his fastball is everything," catcher Reese McGuire said after the game. "That's definitely his go-to pitch for everything. But slider, curveball, everything kind of mixed in, changeups. It was almost closer-like in that first inning. Just pumping fastballs, pumping everything right by everyone." Pearson, the Jays' top pitching prospect and the No. 34 overall fantasy prospect, almost certainly won't begin the season in the majors, but his big-league debut could come early in 2020 after the 23-year-old right-hander posted a combined 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 119:27 K:BB in 101.2 innings between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A last season.