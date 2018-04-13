Pearson is dealing with a minor back issue and has not yet debuted for High-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto reports.

He has not been placed on the disabled list, but the Blue Jays are saying his return date is undetermined, Future Blue Jays reports. Look for the Jays' top pitching prospect to take the mound in the coming days. This injury should not affect his dynasty-league stock.