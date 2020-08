Pearson was diagnosed with a flexor strain and hopes to resume playing catch this weekend, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

This means that the injury is on the inside of the elbow (closest to the body). It's good that the results of Pearson's second opinion did not come with a recommendation of surgery, but it still seems like he is a ways off from returning to game action. Given that he is the Jays' top pitching prospect, they will likely handle his recovery with kid gloves.