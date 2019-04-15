Pearson allowed one hit over five scoreless innings while striking out nine for High-A Dunedin on Sunday.

The Jays' top pitching prospect is simply overmatching Florida State League hitters, posting a 0.75 ERA and 17:1 K:BB through his first three outings (12 IP). Pearson's already 22, so while he has limited pro innings so far due to injury, he could get a quick promotion to Double-A if he keeps delivering video game numbers. He's highly unlikely to climb the ladder all the way to the majors this year no matter how he pitches, but Pearson could put himself in the club's 2020 rotation plans with a big campaign.