Pearson left Monday's High-A matchup after taking a line drive in the arm.

Pearson was just added to High-A Dunedin's roster Monday after returning from an oblique injury. He was removed from the game after suffering an arm injury on a line drive back to the mound during the second inning, although it's unclear if he was hit on his pitching arm. More information on his status should surface after further evaluation.

