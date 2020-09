Pearson (elbow) feels good and is expected to return from the injured list soon, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearson won't have time to build up to a starting workload before the end of the year as he works his way back from an elbow strain, but he'll be able to pitch in shorter outings out of the bullpen. The Blue Jays want him to be ready for that role in the postseason and will give him at least one appearance before the end of the regular season to help him prepare.