Pearson allowed one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings while striking out 10 for High-A Dunedin on Thursday.

The 10 whiffs were a career high for the right-hander, pushing his K:BB so far to a stunning 30:2 through 19 innings. Pearson's lack of pro experience -- the 2017 first-round pick only threw 1.2 frames last year due to an oblique strain and a broken forearm -- could keep him at High-A for a little while longer, but performance-wise, he's clearly ready for the next challenge.