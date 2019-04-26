Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Fans career-high 10 for Dunedin
Pearson allowed one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings while striking out 10 for High-A Dunedin on Thursday.
The 10 whiffs were a career high for the right-hander, pushing his K:BB so far to a stunning 30:2 through 19 innings. Pearson's lack of pro experience -- the 2017 first-round pick only threw 1.2 frames last year due to an oblique strain and a broken forearm -- could keep him at High-A for a little while longer, but performance-wise, he's clearly ready for the next challenge.
