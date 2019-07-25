Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Fans eight in no-hit outing
Pearson walked one and struck out eight over 5.2 no-hit, scoreless innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of June, Pearson has a 2.01 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 22.1 innings for the Fisher Cats, while Wednesday's outing was his longest so far at the level and tied his high for strikeouts since his promotion to Double-A. The Jays' No. 4 fantasy prospect still has to prove he can hold up as a starter over a full season, but Pearson has demonstrated his upside as a potential major-league ace more than once in 2019.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Tearing through Eastern League•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Impressive Double-A debut•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Fans career-high 10 for Dunedin•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.