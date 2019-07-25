Pearson walked one and struck out eight over 5.2 no-hit, scoreless innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of June, Pearson has a 2.01 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 22.1 innings for the Fisher Cats, while Wednesday's outing was his longest so far at the level and tied his high for strikeouts since his promotion to Double-A. The Jays' No. 4 fantasy prospect still has to prove he can hold up as a starter over a full season, but Pearson has demonstrated his upside as a potential major-league ace more than once in 2019.