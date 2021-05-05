Pearson allowed four hits and a single run, fanning eight, over 3.2 innings is his season debut at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Pearson walked just one batter, throwing 53 of his 78 pitches for strikes, and will likely be looking to build up his pitch count in his next appearance. He could be a candidate for a rotation spot with the Blue Jays after a few more starts in Buffalo,
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Gets Opening Day nod for Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Reinstated, optioned•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Will throw at alt site Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Slated to throw in intrasquad game•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throwing live BP on Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throwing at 100 percent intensity•